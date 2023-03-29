TODAY’S SPORTS

COLLEGE

Baseball — Southern Maine at Endicott (3:30).

Men’s lacrosse — DePauw at Salem State (6); Wentworth at Endicott (7); Hartford at Gordon (7:30).

Women’s lacrosse — Wentworth at Endicott (4); Salem State at Gordon (4:30).

Men’s volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (6).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — Salem at Winthrop (4:30); St. John’s Prep at Andover (6:30).

Girls lacrosse — Woburn at Marblehead (4); Winthrop at Salem (4).

Volleyball — Salem at Medford (4:30); North Andover at St. John’s Prep (5).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Rivier at Gordon (3).

Men’s tennis — Roger Williams at Gordon (3); St. Joseph (Conn.) at Salem State (3:45).

