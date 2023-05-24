TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Andover at Beverly (4); Ipswich at Winthrop (4); Lowell Catholic at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30); NESPAC semifinals: Pingree at Winchendon (4:30).
Softball — Rockport at Ipswich (4); Salem at Gloucester (4:30); Masconomet at Wilmington (6); Peabody at Tewksbury (7).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Somerville (4:30); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba (4); Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Manchester Essex at Danvers (4:30).
Boys tennis — Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Marblehead at BC High (4:30).
Girls tennis — Gloucester at Peabody (4); Salem at Saugus (4:30).
Volleyball — Salem at Lowell Catholic (5); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Masconomet at Amesbury (4); Rockport at Essex Tech (4); Salem at Marblehead (4:30).
Softball — Essex Tech at Rockport (4); Marblehead at Medford (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Minuteman (4:30); Dracut at Danvers (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Danvers at Peabody (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Masconomet at Burlington (6).
Boys tennis — Masconomet at Lynnfield (4).
Girls tennis — Salem at Danvers (4:30).
Track — Divisional Meets, Day 1: Division 1 at Merrimack College; Division 3 at Fitchburg State; Division 5 at Norwell High; Division 6 at Westfield State.
Rugby — St. John’s Prep at Belmont (6).
Volleyball — Haverhill at St. John’s Prep (3:30).