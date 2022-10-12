TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Phillips Academy at Pingree (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4); Marblehead at Danvers (4); Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (4:15); Saugus at Salem (7).

Girls soccer — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (3:30); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Salem at Saugus (4:30).

Field hockey — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (3:30); Masconomet at Beverly (4); Newburyport at Swampscott (4); Bishop Fenwick at Malden Catholic (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Everett (4:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).

Cross country — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:30); Beverly at Peabody (4); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (4); Pingree at Winsor (4).

Volleyball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (4); Salem at Winthrop (5:30); Masconomet at Peabody (5:30); Swampscott at Saugus (5:30).

Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3); Pingree at Bancroft (3:30); Cape Ann Classic: Ipswich vs. Rockport & Manchester Essex at Ipswich Country Club (3:30); Salem at Marblehead (4).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Salem State at New England College (6).

Volleyball — Gordon at Wentworth (7).

Women’s tennis — Endicott at Western New England (3:30); Curry at Gordon (3:30).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Masconomet at Salem (6:30).

Boys soccer — St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4).

Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4).

Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30).

Volleyball — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (5:30); KIPP at Salem Academy (6).

Golf — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (3); Saugus at Beverly (3:45); Salem at Gloucester (3:45); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4).

COLLEGE

Field hockey — Gordon at Salem State (6); Endicott at Worcester State (7).

