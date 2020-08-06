TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Middleton-Peabody at Methuen (7)
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Nashua at North Shore Navigators (6:05).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Mariners at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
North Shore Baseball League — Northeast Tides at Beverly Recs (6).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Beverly-Salem at North Andover (5:45)
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at New Britain (6:05).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Manchester Mariners (5:45); Beverly at Rockport (7).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Storm (Peabody High field, 7); Rowley Nor'Easters at Peabody Champions (Twi-Field in Danvers, 7:45).
