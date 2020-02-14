TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Nashoba Tech at Peabody (5:15).

Girls hockey — Worcester Academy at Pingree (6).

Boys basketball — Pingree at Landmark (5:15); Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); Pentucket at Masconomet (6:30); Malden at St. John's Prep (7).

Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Whittier (5:30); Governor's Academy at Pingree (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Academy at Penguin Hall (6); Masconomet at Pentucket (6:30). 

Indoor track — Division 3 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30). 

 

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Endicott at Wentworth (7). 

Women's hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6); Endicott at Nichols (6:40).

Men's tennis — St. Michael's at Endicott (1).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Watertown at Essex Tech (noon); Swampscott at Marblehead (1); Danvers at Winthrop (3:30); Pingree at Brewster (3:40); Peabody at Medford (4); Beverly at Gloucester (6); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6); St. John's Prep at Billerica (7); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (7). 

Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Medford (2); Masconomet at Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover (4); Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (7:30). 

Boys basketball — Pingree at Marianapolis Prep (4:30); Wakefield at Swampscott (7).

Girls basketball — Pingree at Phillips Andover (3).

Wrestling — Sectional tournaments: Division 1 at Methuen; Division 2 at Masconomet; Division 3 at Wakefield.

Indoor track — Division 4 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (10:30 a.m.). 

Swimming — State championships at Boston University: Division 2 girls (2); Division 1 girls (7:30).

 

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3); Wentworth at Endicott (6:15) 

Women's hockey — Salem State at Castleton (1); Nichols at Endicott (3). 

Women's basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (1); Endicott at Wentworth (1); Gordon at Salve Regina (1).

Men's basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (3); Endicott at Wentworth (3); Gordon at Salve Regina (3). 

