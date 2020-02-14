TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Nashoba Tech at Peabody (5:15).
Girls hockey — Worcester Academy at Pingree (6).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Landmark (5:15); Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); Pentucket at Masconomet (6:30); Malden at St. John's Prep (7).
Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Whittier (5:30); Governor's Academy at Pingree (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Academy at Penguin Hall (6); Masconomet at Pentucket (6:30).
Indoor track — Division 3 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Endicott at Wentworth (7).
Women's hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6); Endicott at Nichols (6:40).
Men's tennis — St. Michael's at Endicott (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Watertown at Essex Tech (noon); Swampscott at Marblehead (1); Danvers at Winthrop (3:30); Pingree at Brewster (3:40); Peabody at Medford (4); Beverly at Gloucester (6); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6); St. John's Prep at Billerica (7); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (7).
Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Medford (2); Masconomet at Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover (4); Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (7:30).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Marianapolis Prep (4:30); Wakefield at Swampscott (7).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Phillips Andover (3).
Wrestling — Sectional tournaments: Division 1 at Methuen; Division 2 at Masconomet; Division 3 at Wakefield.
Indoor track — Division 4 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (10:30 a.m.).
Swimming — State championships at Boston University: Division 2 girls (2); Division 1 girls (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3); Wentworth at Endicott (6:15)
Women's hockey — Salem State at Castleton (1); Nichols at Endicott (3).
Women's basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (1); Endicott at Wentworth (1); Gordon at Salve Regina (1).
Men's basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (3); Endicott at Wentworth (3); Gordon at Salve Regina (3).
