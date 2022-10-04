TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Nashoba at Essex Tech (4).
Girls soccer — Amesbury at Ipswich (4); Essex Tech at Innovation (4).
Field hockey — Revere at Peabody (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Cross country — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4); Catholic Central League Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Volleyball — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Ipswich at North Reading (5:30).
Golf — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Gloucester (3:30); Nashoba at Essex Tech (4); Salem at Malden/Revere (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Castleton (4:30); Springfield at Endicott (7).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Endicott (4).
Volleyball — Endicott at Nichols (7); Western New England at Gordon (7).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Roger Williams (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6:30).
Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Salem Academy at Salem (6).
Field hockey — Danvers at Manchester Essex (4).
Cross country — Northeast & Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4).
Volleyball — Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Winthrop at Beverly (5:30); Saugus at Peabody (5:30); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — Danvers vs. St. John's Prep at Kernwood CC, Salem (3); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (3); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30).
Water polo — St. John's Prep at Phillips Academy (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Gordon at New England College (6).
Women’s soccer — Castleton at Gordon (4).
Field hockey — Salem State at Keene State (6:30).
Women’s tennis — Southern Maine at Salem State (3).