TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Danvers at Peabody (5); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (6).

Track and field — Salem at Winthrop (3:30); Manchester Essex at Essex Tech (4).

Flag football — Pioneer II at Salem Academy (4:15 and 5:30). 

Volleyball — Marblehead at Salem (5:30); Peabody at Saugus (5:30); Essex Tech at St. Joe's (7). 

 

COLLEGE

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Gordon (5).

Women's tennis — Curry at Endicott (3:30); Wentworth at Gordon (4). 

 

 

TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Ipswich at Newburyport (5); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30).

Track and field — St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4).

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Suffolk at Endicott (DH, 3). 

Softball — Gordon at Nichols (DH, 2); Endicott at Suffolk (DH, 3).

