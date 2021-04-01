TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Danvers at Peabody (5); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (6).
Track and field — Salem at Winthrop (3:30); Manchester Essex at Essex Tech (4).
Flag football — Pioneer II at Salem Academy (4:15 and 5:30).
Volleyball — Marblehead at Salem (5:30); Peabody at Saugus (5:30); Essex Tech at St. Joe's (7).
COLLEGE
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Gordon (5).
Women's tennis — Curry at Endicott (3:30); Wentworth at Gordon (4).
TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Ipswich at Newburyport (5); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30).
Track and field — St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Suffolk at Endicott (DH, 3).
Softball — Gordon at Nichols (DH, 2); Endicott at Suffolk (DH, 3).
