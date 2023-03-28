TODAY'S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon at Endicott (3:30); Salem State at Keene State (3:30).
Softball — Gordon at Salem State (DH, 4).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Tufts (4).
Men's tennis — Nichols at Gordon (3); Western New England at Endicott (3).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Baseball — Southern Maine at Endicott (3:30).
Men's lacrosse — DePauw at Salem State (6); Wentworth at Endicott (7); Hartford at Gordon (7:30).
Women's lacrosse — Wentworth at Endicott (4); Salem State at Gordon (4:30).
Men's volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (6).