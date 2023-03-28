TODAY'S SPORTS

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon at Endicott (3:30); Salem State at Keene State (3:30).

Softball — Gordon at Salem State (DH, 4).

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Tufts (4).

Men's tennis — Nichols at Gordon (3); Western New England at Endicott (3).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Baseball — Southern Maine at Endicott (3:30).

Men's lacrosse — DePauw at Salem State (6); Wentworth at Endicott (7); Hartford at Gordon (7:30).

Women's lacrosse — Wentworth at Endicott (4); Salem State at Gordon (4:30).

Men's volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (6).

