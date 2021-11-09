TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — State tournament, Division 1 second round: St. John's Prep at Hingham (7).
Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Masconomet at Westborough (6); Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (2).
Field hockey — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Bishop Fenwick vs. Longmeadow at Holyoke (6).
Volleyball — Pingree at Governor's Academy (4:30); State tournament second round, Division 1: Peabody at North Andover (5:30); Division 3: Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (5); Division 4: Nantucket at Ipswich (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — State tournament second round, Division 2: Wayland at Masconomet (2); Division 4: Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire (5).
Girls soccer — Pingree at Governor's Academy (3:15); State tournament second round,: Division 2: Holliston at Danvers (4).
Field hockey — Pingree at New Hampton (4:45); State tournament second round, Division 3: Medfield at Swampscott (4); Division 4: Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton (2:30); St. Mary's Lynn at Ipswich (6).
COLLEGE
Women's basketball — Salve Regina at Salem State (7).
Field hockey — NCAA Division 3 playoffs, first round: Endicott at Vassar (5).