TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Another at Middleton-Peabody (5:45); Salem-Beverly at Haverhill (DH, 6).

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport Townies at Ipswich Chiefs (5:45).

 

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Saugus at Middleton-Peabody (5:45); Andover at Salem-Beverly (Beverly High School, 6).

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Westfield Starfires at North Shore Navigators (6).

North Shore Baseball League — Manchester Marlins at Peabody Champions (Twi Field, Danvers, 7:45).

||||

