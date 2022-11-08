TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 second round: Milford at St. John's Prep (5).
Girls soccer — Governor's Academy at Pingree (3); MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Masconomet vs. Melrose at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Division 4 second round: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Wahconah at Gordon College, Wenham (5); Ipswich at Hampshire Regional (6).
Field hockey — New Hampton at Pingree (4:45); MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Scituate at Masconomet (2:30); Bishop Fenwick at Leominster (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Brandeis (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — MIAA playoff quarterfinals, Division 5: Bishop Fenwick at Maynard (7:30).
Non-playoff football — Beverly at Malden (6); Masconomet at Revere (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Minuteman (6); Swampscott at Winthrop (6); Northeast Regional at Essex Tech (6); Salem at Danvers (6:30).
Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Hamilton-Wenham at Pope Francis (4:30).
Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Danvers at Grafton (6); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at South Hadley (6:30).
Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Lunenburg (5).
Volleyball — MIAA playoffs, Division 4 quarterfinals: Medway at Ipswich (5).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — NCAA Division 3 tournament, first round: Endicott vs. Salisbury at Wesleyan (3).
Men’s hockey — Fitchburg State at Salem State (7).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Salve Regina (7).