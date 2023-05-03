TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Masconomet at Winthrop (4); St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4:30); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30); Pingree at Bancroft (4:30); Salem at Danvers (6:30).
Softball — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Beverly at Saugus (4); Winthrop at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Danvers (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3:30); Beverly at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Cushing at Pingree (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Pingree at Phillips Exeter (4:30).
Boys tennis — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); Beverly a Swampscott (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4:30).
Girls tennis — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Winthrop at Danvers (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Pingree at Concord Academy (4:15); Saugus at Peabody (4:30).
Track — Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Beverly vs. Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Peabody at Swampscott (4:30); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30).
Sailing — Landmark at Pingree (3:30); Wayland at Beverly (Jubilee Yacht Club, 4).
Volleyball — Salem at Pioneer Charter School of Science (4:30); Essex Tech at KIPP Academy (5); Needham at St. John’s Prep (5).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Suffolk at Gordon (3); Endicott at Tufts (7).
Softball — Curry at Salem State (DH, 3:30).
Men’s lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Nichols at Endicott (4).
Women’s lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Salve Regina at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Beverly at Peabody (4); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (4); North Reading at Ipswich (4:15).
Softball — Salem at Marblehead (4); Bishop Fenwick at Peabody (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Saugus at Salem (4); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Marblehead at Danvers (4:30); BC High at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Peabody at Masconomet (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (4); Beverly at Haverhill (4:15); Danvers at Marblehead (4:30); Salem at Saugus (4:30); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30).
Boys tennis — Maimonides at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Girls tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3:30); Manchester Essex at Marblehead (4); Lynnfield at Swampscott (4).
Track — Essex Tech at Shawsheen (4).
Sailing — Pingree at Beverly (Jubilee Yacht Club, 4).
Volleyball — Innovation Academy at Salem (4:30).
COLLEGE
Softball — Endicott at Southern Maine (DH, 4:30).
Track — Endicott & Gordon at Division 3 New England Championships, Springfield.