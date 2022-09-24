TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Peabody at Beverly (1); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30).

Boys soccer — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30); Ipswich at Rockport (5). 

Girls soccer — Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (noon); BB&N at Pingree (12:30); Lynnfield at Danvers (1); Haverhill at Peabody (1); Ipswich at Rockport (3). 

Field hockey — BB&N at Pingree (12:30); Ipswich at Rockport (1); Swampscott at Peabody (4).

Volleyball — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30).

Golf — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (2).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Gordon at Roger Williams (noon); Mass. Maritime at Salem State (1); Endicott at Suffolk (3 p.m.). 

Women’s soccer — Endicott at Suffolk (noon); Gordon at Roger Williams (3); Salem State at Mass Maritime (4).

Field hockey — Salem State at Framingham State (11 a.m.); Nichols at Gordon (noon); Husson at Endicott (1).

Volleyball — Endicott at Suffolk (11 a.m.); Salem State at Bridgewater State (2); Gordon at Amherst (2).

Women’s tennis — Endicott at Nichols (11 a.m.); Gordon at Springfield (noon); Western Connecticut State at Salem State (1).

TOMORROW

Golf — Danvers vs. Marblehead at Rowley Country Club (2:30).

