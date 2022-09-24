TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Peabody at Beverly (1); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30).
Boys soccer — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30); Ipswich at Rockport (5).
Girls soccer — Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (noon); BB&N at Pingree (12:30); Lynnfield at Danvers (1); Haverhill at Peabody (1); Ipswich at Rockport (3).
Field hockey — BB&N at Pingree (12:30); Ipswich at Rockport (1); Swampscott at Peabody (4).
Volleyball — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30).
Golf — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (2).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Gordon at Roger Williams (noon); Mass. Maritime at Salem State (1); Endicott at Suffolk (3 p.m.).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Suffolk (noon); Gordon at Roger Williams (3); Salem State at Mass Maritime (4).
Field hockey — Salem State at Framingham State (11 a.m.); Nichols at Gordon (noon); Husson at Endicott (1).
Volleyball — Endicott at Suffolk (11 a.m.); Salem State at Bridgewater State (2); Gordon at Amherst (2).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Nichols (11 a.m.); Gordon at Springfield (noon); Western Connecticut State at Salem State (1).
TOMORROW
Golf — Danvers vs. Marblehead at Rowley Country Club (2:30).