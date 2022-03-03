TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: King Philip at St. John’s Prep (5:30); Division 2 first round: Hopkinton at Masconomet (Haverhill Valley Forum, 6:05); Whitman-Hanson at Marblehead (6:30); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Bedford (4).
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Notre Dame Hingham (Rockland Ice Arena, 7:20); Plymouth South at Bishop Fenwick (Essex Sports Center, 7:50).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North first round: Pittsfield at Swampscott (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Emerson (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Southeastern Regional at Danvers (5:20).
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Marblehead at Arlington (6).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Haverhill at Beverly (6:30); St. John’s Prep at Westford Academy (6:30); Division 2 first round: Medfield at Salem (6:30); Division 5 first round: Greenfield at Salem Academy (6:30).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody at Bishop Feehan (7); Division 2, first round: Masconomet at North Quincy (5); Division 3 first round: Triton at Bishop Fenwick (6:30).
Wrestling — New England Tournament at Providence, R.I.
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Wartburg at Auburndale, Fla. (DH, 4:30).