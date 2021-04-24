TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Masconomet at Winthrop (noon); Salem at Beverly (1); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (1:30).
Track — Catholic Central League Invitational at Bishop Fenwick (noon).
Boys lacrosse — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (1).
Girls lacrosse — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (1).
Baseball — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (noon).
Softball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (1).
Boys tennis — Pingree at Berwick (1).
Girls tennis — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (1).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Wentworth at Endicott (DH, noon); Suffolk at Gordon (DH, noon); Fisher at Salem State (DH, noon).
Softball — Endicott at Wentworth (DH, noon); University of New England at Gordon (DH, noon).
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at University of New England (1); Mitchell at Salem State (6).
Women's lacrosse — University of New England at Endicott (1).
Men's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Curry at Endicott (1).
Women's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Curry at Endicott (1).
Women's soccer — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (4).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Men's golf — Commonwealth Coast Conference championships at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club.
Baseball — Salem State at Fisher (DH, noon); Endicott at Wentworth (DH, noon); Gordon at Suffolk (DH, 1).
Softball — Wentworth at Endicott (DH, noon); Gordon at University of New England (DH, 1); Brandeis at Salem State (DH, 1).
