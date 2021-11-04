TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Springfield Central at Beverly (3); Peabody at Belmont (7); Division 2 preliminary round: Marblehead at Mansfield (7); Division 4 preliminary round: Bay Path at Ipswich (5).
Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Methuen vs. Beverly at Bertram Field, Salem (7); Division 4 preliminary round: Essex Tech at East Bridgewater (4).
Field hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Franklin (6:30); Division 2 first round: Marblehead at Norwood (2); Marlborough at Masconomet (2:30); Minnechaug at Bishop Fenwick (2:30); Westfield at Danvers (4).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Quincy at Peabody (5); Division 2 first round: Marblehead at Notre Dame Hingham (6); Division 3 first round: Greater Lowell Tech at Essex Tech (5); Pembroke/Commerce winner at Bishop Fenwick (5).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Framingham State (7:40).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (6).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Salve Regina at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — State playoffs, Division 1: Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (6); Division 2: Beverly at Marshfield (7); Division 3: Walpole at Masconomet (6); Norwood at Marblehead (7); Division 4: Wayland at Danvers (7); Division 5: Apponequet at Swampscott (7); Maynard at Bishop Fenwick (7); Division 8: KIPP Academy at Manchester Essex (7).
Non-playoff football — Ipswich at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Peabody at Wakefield (6); Medford at Salem (7); Arlington Catholic at Gloucester (7).
Boys soccer — Lexington Christian at Pingree (5); State tournament, Division 4 first round: Mashpee at Hamilton-Wenham (2).
Girls soccer — Pingree at Middlesex (3:30); State tournament, Division 2 first round: Marblehead at Westboro (6); Division 4 first round: St. Mary’s Worcester at Ipswich (6).
Field hockey —
Volleyball — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (5:45); State tournament, Division 4 first round: Bristol-Plymouth/South Shore Christian winner at Ipswich (6); Assabet Valley/Boston English winner at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Salve Regina (7).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Elmira (6); Salve Regina at Endicott (7).