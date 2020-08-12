TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Brockton Rox (5).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff quarterfinals, Game 2: Beverly Recs at Swampscott Sox (6); Northeast Tides at Peabody Champions (Haverhill Stadium, 8).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Saugus at Middleton-Peabody (5:45).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Brockton Rox at North Shore Navigators (6:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary): Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (Cooney Field, 8).
||||