TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf — State finals: Division Division 3 at Shining Rock, Northbridge (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Endicott (5).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Gordon at Roger Williams (4).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Western New England at Gordon (7); University of New England at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Pingree at Concord Academy (3:30).
Girls soccer — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (3:30).
Field hockey — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (1).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Springfield Central at Beverly (TBA); Division 2 preliminary round: Agawam at Danvers (TBA); Somerville at Masconomet (TBA).
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Endicott (5).