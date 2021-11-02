TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Golf — State finals: Division Division 3 at Shining Rock, Northbridge (10 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Endicott (5).

Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Gordon at Roger Williams (4).

Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Western New England at Gordon (7); University of New England at Endicott (7).

TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Pingree at Concord Academy (3:30). 

Girls soccer — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (3:30). 

Field hockey — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (1). 

Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Springfield Central at Beverly (TBA); Division 2 preliminary round: Agawam at Danvers (TBA); Somerville at Masconomet (TBA).

COLLEGE

Women’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Endicott (5).

