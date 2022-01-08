TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Lexington at Essex Tech (noon); Pingree at Kents Hill (1); Winthrop at Marblehead (3); St. John's Prep at Canton (5:50); Masconomet at Gloucester (6); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (6); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (7).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Kents Hill (3); Beverly at Gloucester (4); Winthrop at Masconomet (7:35).
Boys basketball — St. Joseph Prep at Salem Academy (2:30); Pingree at Holderness (4:30); St. John's Prep at Central Catholic (5).
Girls basketball — St. Joseph Prep at Salem Academy (10:30 a.m.); Pingree at St. Paul's (3); Peabody at Dracut (5:30).
Wrestling — Masconomet/Essex Tech at Belmont Tournament (8 a.m.); Beverly, Marblehead/Swampscott, Bridgewater-Raynham, North Attleboro & Plymouth South at St. John's Prep (9 a.m.).
Gymnastics — Peabody at Winthrop (3).
COLLEGE
Women's basketball — Endicott at Curry (1).
Men's basketball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (2); Endicott at Curry (3).
Women's hockey — Endicott at Middlebury (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls basketball — Marblehead at Beverly (11:30 a.m.); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
Boys basketball — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (noon); Beverly at Marblehead (1).
Swimming — Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary's Lynn at Greater Beverly YMCA (11:45 a.m.).
Gymnastics — Beverly vs. Masconomet & Essex Tech at Yellow Jackets, Middleton; (10 a.m.); Danvers vs. Bishop Fenwick at Yellow Jackets, Middleton (11:30 a.m.).