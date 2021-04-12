TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball — Danvers at Beverly (5); Masconomet at Peabody (5:30); Salem Academy at Salem (5:30).

Boys soccer — Prospect Hill Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).

Girls soccer — Prospect Hill Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).

COLLEGE

Men's golf — Gordon at Endicott Invitational at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club.

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Track and field — Marblehead at Masconomet (3:30); Danvers at Peabody (4); Saugus & Winthrop at Swampscott (4:30). 

Volleyball —Cape Ann League playoff semifinals: Ipswich at Newburyport (5:30). 

Boys lacrosse — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (3:30).

Girls lacrosse — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (2:30).

Baseball — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (3:30).

Softball — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (2:30).

Boys tennis — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (3:30).

Girls tennis — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (2:30).

COLLEGE

Softball — Gordon at Endicott (DH, 3).

Baseball — Endicott at Gordon (3:30).

Men's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (3:30).

Men's lacrosse — Salve Regina at Endicott (4).

Women's lacrosse — University of New England at Gordon (7); Nichols at Endicott (7).

