TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State Vocational championship at Walter Brown Arena, Boston: Essex Tech vs. Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth Tech (5).
Indoor track — All-State Championships at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (10:30 a.m.).
Wrestling — All-State Tournament at Game On Sports & Performance Center, Fitchburg.
Gymnastics — North Sectionals at Algonquin (3).
Girls swimming — State Meets at Boston University: Division 1 (1:15); Division 2 (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Wentworth at Endicott (3); MASCAC quarterfinals: Salem State at Worcester State (4:20).
Women's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Curry at Endicott (7).
Women's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at Roger Williams (2).
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Nazareth (noon); Eastern Connecticut at Gordon (1).
Women's lacrosse — Clark at Gordon (10 a.m.); Endicott at Coast Guard (noon).
Baseball — WPI at Endicott (noon).
Men's tennis — Endicott at Wheaton (4).
COLLEGE
