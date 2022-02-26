TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State Vocational championship at Walter Brown Arena, Boston: Essex Tech vs. Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth Tech (5).

Indoor track — All-State Championships at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (10:30 a.m.).

Wrestling — All-State Tournament at Game On Sports & Performance Center, Fitchburg. 

Gymnastics — North Sectionals at Algonquin (3). 

Girls swimming — State Meets at Boston University: Division 1 (1:15); Division 2 (6:30).

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Wentworth at Endicott (3); MASCAC quarterfinals: Salem State at Worcester State (4:20).

Women's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Curry at Endicott (7).

Women's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at Roger Williams (2).

Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Nazareth (noon); Eastern Connecticut at Gordon (1).

Women's lacrosse — Clark at Gordon (10 a.m.); Endicott at Coast Guard (noon).

Baseball — WPI at Endicott (noon).

Men's tennis — Endicott at Wheaton (4).

Boys swimming — State Meets at Boston University: Division 1 (1:15); Division 2 (6:30).

