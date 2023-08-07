Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.