TODAY’S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff semifinals, Game 3: North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 2: Rockport Townies at Manchester Mariners (5:30).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (6); Danvers vs. Beverly (7); Peabody vs. Masconomet (8); Pingree vs. Bishop Fenwick (9).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 2: Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:30).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly/Danvers winner vs. Peabody/Masco loser (7); Manchester/North Reading winner vs. Pingree/Fenwick loser (8); Peabody/Masco winner vs. Pingree/Fenwick winner (9).