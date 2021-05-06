TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:45); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (4); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (4); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Danvers (4); Salem at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).
Softball — St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (5).
Boys lacrosse — Danvers at Saugus (4); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Girls lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (4).
Boys tennis — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30); Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (5).
Girls tennis — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Salem at Danvers (4); Saugus at Beverly (4:30).
COLLEGE
Men's tennis — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Wentworth (2).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Danvers at Saugus (4); Marblehead at Winthrop (4); Masconomet at Gloucester (4); Phillips Andover at Pingree (4:45); Salem at Swampscott (6:30).
Softball — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem at Saugus (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4); Pioneer Charter I at Salem Academy (DH, 4); Phillips Andover at Pingree (4:45).
Boys lacrosse — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45); St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Beverly at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4:30); Saugus at Danvers (4:30); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45).
Boys tennis — Ipswich at Rockport (3:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45).
Girls tennis — Rockport at Ipswich (3:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45).
Volleyball — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (5:30).
COLLEGE
Women's tennis — Worcester State at Salem State (3:30).
