TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Memorial Field, Danvers: Danvers American vs. Amesbury (5:30); at Danvers American: Ipswich vs. Boxford-Topsfield (5:30); at Sweeney Park, Manchester Essex: Danvers National vs. Manchester Essex (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Middleton (7:30).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West vs. Winthrop at Saugus (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Bill Lowd/Doc Ryan American Legion Baseball Invitational: Marblehead/Swampscott vs. Leominster (Brother Roberts Diamond, 1); St. Mary’s Maryland vs. Milford (Cooney Field, 1); Peabody/Middleton vs Revolution Colorado (Brother Roberts Dimaond, 3:30); Beverly/Salem vs. Shrewsbury (Cooney Field, 3:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Martha’s Vineyard at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Reading (6); Swampscott Sox at North Shore Phillies (7:30).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers:
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Brown Field, Danvers: Ipswich vs. Gloucester (9:30 a.m.); Beverly vs. Danvers National (11:30 a.m.); at Memorial Field, Danvers: Boxford-Topsfield vs. Amesbury (9:30 a.m.); Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (11:30 a.m.).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — at Pine Hill, Lynn: Peabody West vs. Winthrop (2:30); Salem vs. East Lynn (5).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Bill Lowd/Doc Ryan American Legion Baseball Invitational: Peabody/Middleton vs Milford (Cooney Field, 10 a.m.); Shrewsbury vs. Revolution Colorado (Brother Roberts Diamond, 10 a.m.); Revolution Colorado vs. Milford (Cooney Field, 1); Marblehead/Swamspcott vs. Shrewsbury (Brother Roberts Diamond, 1); Beverly/Salem vs. Leominster (Cooney Field, 3:30); St. Mary’s Maryland vs. Marblehead/Swampscott (Brother Roberts Diamond, 3:30); Peabody/Middleton vs. Leominster (Cooney Field, 6); Beverly/Salem vs. St Mary’s Maryland (Brother Roberts Diamond, 6).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Martha’s Vineyard (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead Seasiders at Powerhouse (1).