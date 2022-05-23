TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — New England Small School semifinals: MacDuffie at Pingree (3:15); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Whittier at Ipswich (4); Salem Academy at St. Josephs Prep (4); Salem at Danvers (6:30); Marblehead at Saugus (7); St. John’s Prep at St. Mary’s Lynn (7).
Softball — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Haverhill at Essex Tech (4); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4); Winthrop at Beverly (4:30); Saugus at Danvers (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Beverly at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Masconomet at Wakefield (4); Newburyport at Marblehead (4:30); Manchester Essex at Peabody (5:30); Andover at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Marblehead at Peabody (4); Reading at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba Tech (4); Dover-Sherborn at Masconomet (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Swampscott (5:30).
Boys tennis — Lowell Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Salem at Beverly (4); Danvers at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham (4); St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (4); North Reading at Ipswich (4:15).
Girls tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:30); Beverly at Salem (4); Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Ipswich at North Reading (4:15); Saugus at Peabody (4:30).
Volleyball — O’Bryant at St. John’s Prep (5); Burlington at Salem (5:30); Innovation at Essex Tech (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Rockport at Ipswich (3:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:45); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Stoneham (4).
Softball — Marblehead at Salem (4); Whittier at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Beverly at Lexington (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (4).
Girls lacrosse — Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Peabody at Ipswich (4:30);
Boys tennis — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Austin Prep (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Andover at St. John’s Prep (4).
Girls tennis — Austin Prep at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4);
Volleyball — Salem at Greater Lawrence (5:30); Essex Tech at North Andover (5:30).