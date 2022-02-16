TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (5); Worcester Academy at Pingree (5); St. John’s Prep at Franklin (6); Saugus at Beverly (6:20); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (6:30); Gloucester at Danvers (Essex Sports Center, 8:50).
Girls hockey — North Yarmouth Academy at Pingree (3); Marblehead at Peabody (5:15); Masconomet at Winthrop (6:10).
Boys basketball — Hebron at Pingree (4:30); East Boston at Swampscott (6:30); Danvers at Manchester Essex (7); Salem at Winthrop (7).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Bancroft (5:15); Masconomet at Woburn (6); Beverly at Danvers (7); Ipswich at Marblehead (7).
Skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep at Interscholastic Race.
Track and field — Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30).
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball — Endicott at Nichols (5:30); Salem State at Framingham State (5:30); Gordon at University of New England (5:30).
Men’s basketball — Gordon at University of New England (7:30); Endicott at Nichols (7:30); Salem State at Framingham State (7:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Masconomet at Winthrop (5); CCL Cup consolation game: Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6:15).
Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Wilmington-Stoneham (6); Shawsheen at Marblehead (6:30); Gloucester at Beverly (7:20).
Boys basketball — Ipswich at Whittier (5:30); Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Essex Tech at Marblehead (7); Saugus at Peabody (7).
Girls basketball —Salem at Marblehead (4); Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (4:30); Ipswich at Swampscott (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at CCL Cup (TBA).
Wrestling — Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (4:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Worcester State (6:40).