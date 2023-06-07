TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: St. John’s Prep at BC High (4); Division 2 second round: Masconomet at Westwood (4); Division 4 second round: Hamilton-Wenham at Monument Mountain (4).
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: St. Paul Diocesan at Peabody (5).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick at Cohasset (4:30); Essex Tech at Hanover (6); Swampscott at Apponequet (6); Division 4 second round: Nipmuc at Hamilton-Wenham (3).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Belmont (4); Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Sutton (3).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Dover-Sherborn (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Martha’s Vineyard (6:35).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton at Rowley (5:45).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Westfield (3:30).
Softball — Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick at North Reading (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Wellesley at St. John’s Prep (5); Division 2 second round: Milton at Marblehead (5).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Ashland at Masconomet (Boxford Commons, 4:30); Division 4 second round: Monomoy at Ipswich (4).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinal: Newton North at St. John’s Prep (4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round, Ipswich vs. Mt. Greylock at Williams College, Williamstown (4).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinal: St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (6).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Beverly Recs (7:30); Rowley at Peabody (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Hamilton Generals (5:45).