TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Northbridge at Essex Tech (6:40); Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham at Shawsheen (7:10).

Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Division 2 first round: Pembroke at Marblehead (7).

Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Quabbin at Bishop Fenwick (7).

Indoor track — Girls State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Center (3:30).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Bishop Feehan at Beverly (6); Peabody at Xaverian (6:30); Division 2 first round: Longmeadow at Salem (7); Division 5 first round: Mount Greylock at Salem Academy (7).

Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 2 first round: Masconomet at Wayland (TBA); Division 3 North first round: Ipswich at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30).

Wrestling — New England Tournament at Providence (4).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon vs. Fitchburg State at RussMatt Florida Invitational, Davenport, Fla. (DH, 9:15 a.m.).

Men’s tennis — Colby-Sawyer at Endicott (Manchester Athletic Club, 6:45).

