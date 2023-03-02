TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Northbridge at Essex Tech (6:40); Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham at Shawsheen (7:10).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Division 2 first round: Pembroke at Marblehead (7).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Quabbin at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Indoor track — Girls State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Center (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Bishop Feehan at Beverly (6); Peabody at Xaverian (6:30); Division 2 first round: Longmeadow at Salem (7); Division 5 first round: Mount Greylock at Salem Academy (7).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 2 first round: Masconomet at Wayland (TBA); Division 3 North first round: Ipswich at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30).
Wrestling — New England Tournament at Providence (4).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Fitchburg State at RussMatt Florida Invitational, Davenport, Fla. (DH, 9:15 a.m.).
Men’s tennis — Colby-Sawyer at Endicott (Manchester Athletic Club, 6:45).