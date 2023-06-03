TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Central Catholic (noon).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Swampscott at Dracut (4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (3).
Track — Meet of Champions Day 2 at Fitchburg State.
COLLEGE
Baseball — NCAA Division 3 College World Series at Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Endicott vs. Misericordia (11 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Rowley (5); North Shore Freedom at Marblehead (5).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Triton (4).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Bishop Fenwick at Hanover (4).
COLLEGE
Baseball — NCAA Division 3 College World Series at Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Endicott/Misericordia winner vs. Johns Hopkins/Baldwin Wallace loser (noon).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Manchester (Gordon College, 4:30); Powerhouse at Swampscott (5); North Reading at Peabody Champions (5); Marblehead at North Shore Phillies (5:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Beverly (5).