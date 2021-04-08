TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball — Salem at Danvers (4); Beverly at Chelmsford (5:30); Saugus at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (5:30); Winthrop at Peabody (5:30); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (5:30). 

Track and field — Ipswich at Lynnfield (4).

Flag football — Pioneer I at Salem Academy (4:15 and 5:30).

 

COLLEGE

Golf — Endicott at Roger Suffolk Invitational.

Men's tennis — Endicott at Wentworth (3:30); Gordon at Curry (3:30).

Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Wentworth (7). 

 

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Marblehead at Danvers (5); Salem at Masconomet (5); Lynnfield at Ipswich (5); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (5); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (5:30); Saugus at Swampscott (6).

Volleyball — CCSC at Salem Academy (9 and 10:30 a.m.).

Track and field — St. John's Prep at Xaverian (4).

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (DH, 1).

Softball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (DH, 2).

Men's soccer — Gordon at Nichols (7).

