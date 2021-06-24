TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 North semifinal: Andover at Peabody (4:30); Division 2 North semifinal: Arlington Catholic at Danvers (4).
Track — All-State Meet at Norwell, Day 1 (4).
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 15 tournament — at Amesbury: Beverly vs. Amesbury (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Danvers National (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Winnipesaukee Muskrats at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 North semifinals: Boston Latin at St. John's Prep (4); Division 2 North semifinals: Danvers at Masconomet (4); Division 3 North semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Gloucester (4); Division 4 North semifinals: Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North semifinals: Boston Latin at Masconomet (4); Division 2 North semifinals: Ipswich at Newburyport (2:45); Manchester Essex at Swampscott (4).
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 16 tournament — Winthrop vs. Swampscott at East Lynn (5:45).
||||