TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Xaverian at St. John's Prep (4); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Beverly at Bedford (5).
Field hockey — Peabody at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30); Danvers at Gloucester (6:30).
Volleyball — Danvers at Marblehead (5:30); Lynn Classical at Swampscott (5:30); Haverhill at Peabody (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — State finals: Division 2 at Maplegate Country Club, Bellingham (9 a.m.);Division 1 at Renaissance Golf Club, Haverhill (10 a.m.); Division 3 at The Ledges Golf Club, South Hadley (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Curry at Gordon (4); Endicott at University of New England (6:30).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at UNE (4); Salem State at Western Connecticut State (6); Curry at Gordon (7).
Field hockey — Gordon at Springfield (4); Endicott at Babson (6); Salem State at Westfield (7).
Volleyball — Endicott at Curry (6); Northern Vermont-Johnson at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Gloucester at Beverly (4); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (4); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4); Saugus at Peabody (6:30); Salem at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Danvers at Salem (4); Masconomet at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Winthrop (4); Peabody at Saugus (4); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (4); Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:15); Beverly at Gloucester (4:30).
Field hockey — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Malden at Peabody (4); Masconomet at Chelmsford (4); Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:15); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (5:15); Central Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Volleyball — Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:15); Masconomet at Billerica (5); Pentucket at Ipswich (5:30).
Water polo — Wilbraham & Monson at St. John's Prep (4).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — Gordon at Roger Williams (7).