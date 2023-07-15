TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Powerhouse (1); Rowley at Marblehead Seasiders (5).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (5:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Northeast Tide (1); Beverly Recs at Rowley (5); Manchester at Swampscott Sox (5).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Mariners at Beverly Giants (5).