TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (7:05).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Powerhouse (1); Rowley at Marblehead Seasiders (5).

*

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (5:05).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Northeast Tide (1); Beverly Recs at Rowley (5); Manchester at Swampscott Sox (5).

Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Mariners at Beverly Giants (5).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you