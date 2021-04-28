TODAY'S SPORTS

Softball — Academy at Penguin Hall at Pingree (4). 

Boys tennis — Pingree at Concord Academy (4:30).

Girls tennis — Academy at Penguin Hall at Pingree (4). 

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Wentworth at Endicott (3:30).

Softball — University of New England at Gordon (DH, 2:30); Endicott at Wentworth (DH, 3:30).

Men's lacrosse — Curry at Endicott (4:30); Albertus Magnus at Salem State (7).

Women's lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Gordon at Roger Williams (4); Western New England at Endicott (7).

 Men's tennis — Wentworth at Endicott (3:30); Curry at Gordon (4).

 

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

 

Women's tennis — Wentworth at Endicott (3:30); Curry at Gordon (4).

