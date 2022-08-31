TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Golf — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Danvers at Masconomet (3:45); Gloucester at Swampscott (4); Winthrop at Peabody (4); Saugus at Salem (4:30).

Volleyball — Salem Academy at Innovation Academy (4).

Girls soccer — Innovation Academy at Salem Academy (4:15).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — MIT at Gordon (5); Norwich at Endicott (7); Lasell at Salem State (7).

Women’s soccer — Endicott at Lasell (4:30); Thomas at Gordon (7:30); Salem State at WPI (8).

Field hockey — Lasell at Salem State (4).

Cross country — Battle of the North Shore: Endicott at Gordon (4:45).

Volleyball — WPI at Endicott (7).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Volleyball — MIT at Gordon (7).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you