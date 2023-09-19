TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Pioneer Charter School of Science at Salem Academy (3:45); St. John's Prep at Xaverian (4); Georgetown at Essex Tech (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (4); Ipswich at Newburyport (4).
Girls soccer — Newburyport at Ipswich (4); Essex Tech at Georgetown (4); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Pioneer Charter School of Science at Salem Academy (5:15).
Field hockey — Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Beverly at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Saugus (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4:30).
Cross country — St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4).
Volleyball — St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (5:30).
Golf — Lynnfield at Ipswich (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:30); Peabody at Marblehead (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at Middlebury (4); Gordon at Framingham State (4:30); Tufts at Salem State (7).
Field hockey — Gordon at Thomas, Maine (4); Salem State at Southern Maine (7).
Women's volleyball — Tufts at Endicott (6); Salem State at Fisher (7).
Women’s tennis — Gordon at Suffolk (3).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4); Marblehead at Saugus (4); Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30); Salem at Masconomet (6); Winthrop at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Cathedral (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (3:30); Beverly at Swampscott (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4); Masconomet at Salem (4:30); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Essex Tech at Newburyport (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (4); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30).
Cross country — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Salem at Danvers (4); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (4); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4).
Volleyball — Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30); Danvers at Peabody (5:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30); Salem at Winthrop (5:30); Swampscott at Saugus (5:30).
Golf — Masconomet at Saugus (3:45); Beverly at Peabody (4); Danvers at Salem (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4).
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Babson (4:15); Maine Maritime at Gordon (5:30).
Volleyball — Bridgewater State at Gordon (7).