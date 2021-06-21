TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Chelmsford at St. John's Prep (4); Peabody at Lynn English (7); Division 2 North first round: Woburn at Masconomet (3:30); Belmont at Marblehead (4); Danvers at Wakefield (4); Beverly at North Andover (5); Salem at Shawsheen (7); Division 3 North first round: Bishop Fenwick at Brighton (4); Division 4 North first round: Salem Academy at Lowell Catholic (4).
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Haverhill at Peabody (4:30); Beverly at Methuen (7); Division 2 North first round: Saugus at Danvers (4); Essex Tech at Tewksbury (4); Marblehead at North Reading (4); Division 3 North first round: Salem Academy at Boston Latin Academy (2:30); Ipswich at Northeast Tech (4).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 North quarterfinals: Billerica at Marblehead (4); Wakefield at Danvers (4); Division 3 North quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at Essex Tech (6:30).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Billerica at Masconomet (4); Marblehead at Boston Latin (4:30); Danvers at Malden (5:30); Peabody at North Andover (7); Division 2 North first round: Malden Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Triton at Ipswich (4:30); Manchester Essex at Bishop Fenwick (5:30); Lowell Catholic at Swampscott (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Tyngsboro (6).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 3 North quarterfinals: Ipswich at Weston (3).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 North quarterfinals: Melrose at Masconomet (2); Burlington at Marblehead (4); Division 3 North quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (1).
Wrestling — State tournament, Division 3 North: Tyngsboro at Marblehead/Swampscott (7).
Agganis All-Star Games — All-Star Girls Basketball Game at Lynn Classical (5:30); All-Star Boys Basketball Game at Lynn Classical (7).
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 North quarterfinals: Concord-Carlisle at Beverly (3:30); Bedford at Marblehead (3:30).
Wrestling — State tournament, Division 1 North final: Methuen at St. John's Prep (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Vermont Mountaineers (6:30).
