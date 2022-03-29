TODAY'S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon at Framingham State (3); Wentworth at Salem State (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3:30).
Softball — New England College at Salem State (DH, 4).
Men's tennis — Salve Regina at Endicott (3); Gordon at Roger Williams (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Pingree at Governor's Academy (3:30).
Boys lacrosse — Middlesex at Pingree (4:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Southern Maine at Endicott (3:30).
Softball — Plymouth State at Gordon (DH, 3).
Men's lacrosse — Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (4); Endicott at University of New England (7); Gordon at Nichols (7).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at University of New England (4); Gordon at Nichols (4).
Men's volleyball — Endicott at MIT (6).