TODAY'S SPORTS

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon at Framingham State (3); Wentworth at Salem State (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3:30).

Softball — New England College at Salem State (DH, 4).

Men's tennis — Salve Regina at Endicott (3); Gordon at Roger Williams (4).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Pingree at Governor's Academy (3:30).

Boys lacrosse — Middlesex at Pingree (4:30).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Southern Maine at Endicott (3:30).

Softball — Plymouth State at Gordon (DH, 3).

Men's lacrosse — Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (4); Endicott at University of New England (7); Gordon at Nichols (7).

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at University of New England (4); Gordon at Nichols (4).

Men's volleyball — Endicott at MIT (6).

