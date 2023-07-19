TODAY’S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — at Deyermond Field, Andover: Swampscott vs. Reading (5); Danvers American vs. Andover (7).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — District 8 championship game: Beverly/Salem at Lowell (5:30).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Mystic at North Shore Navigators (11:35 a.m.).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Phillies (7:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers vs. North Reading (7); Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (8).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — at Deyermond Field, Andover: Reading vs. Danvers (5); Swampscott vs. Andover (7).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Andover (5:45).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Ocean State (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Kingston Night Owls at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Rowley at Swampscott Sox (7); North Shore Storm at Peabody Champions (7:45).

Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Pingree vs. Gloucester (6); Marblehead vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7); Bishop Fenwick vs. Ipswich (8).

