TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four elimination game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Danvers American vs. Manchester Essex (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Swampscott vs. East Lynn (5:45, location TBD).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Reading (6).
Intertown Twilight League — Topsfield at Ipswich (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Newburyport (6).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — West Lynn vs. Peabody West/Lynnfield loser (5:45, field TBD).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Manchester (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Beverly/Salem (6); Lawrence at Marblehead/Swampscott (7).
