TODAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four elimination game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Danvers American vs. Manchester Essex (7).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Swampscott vs. East Lynn (5:45, location TBD).

 

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Reading (6).

Intertown Twilight League — Topsfield at Ipswich (5:45).

American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Newburyport (6).

 

 

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — West Lynn vs. Peabody West/Lynnfield loser (5:45, field TBD).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Manchester (5:45).

American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Beverly/Salem (6); Lawrence at Marblehead/Swampscott (7).

||||

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you