TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (4); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (4); Salem at Marblehead (4:30); Pentucket at Danvers (6:30); Haverhill at Peabody (7).
Girls soccer — Andover at Danvers (4); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Masconomet at Gloucester (4); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:30); Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5); Winthrop at Swampscott (7); Marblehead at Salem (7).
Field hockey — Beverly at Peabody (4); Masconomet at Swampscott (4); Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Marblehead at Malden Catholic (4); Pingree at Berwick (4:45).
Volleyball — Masconomet at Danvers (5:15); Lawrence Academy at Pingree (5:15); Beverly at Marblehead (5:30); Winthrop at Swampscott (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (5:30); Saugus at Salem (6); Excel at Salem Academy (6).
Golf — St. John’s Prep at Pingree (3:30); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4).
Women’s tennis — Plymouth State at Gordon (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Nashoba at Essex Tech (4).
Girls soccer — Amesbury at Ipswich (4); Essex Tech at Innovation (4).
Field hockey — Revere at Peabody (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Cross country — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (4); Catholic Central League Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Volleyball — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Ipswich at North Reading (5:30).
Golf — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Gloucester (3:30); Nashoba at Essex Tech (4); Salem at Malden/Revere (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Castleton (4:30); Springfield at Endicott (7).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Endicott (4).
Volleyball — Endicott at Nichols (7); Western New England at Gordon (7).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Roger Williams (4).