TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4:30); Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (4:30).
Softball — Boston Latin at Masconomet (4).
Boys lacrosse — Beverly at Danvers (4); Saugus at Salem (4); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4:15); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Georgetown (3:45); Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Saugus (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (7).
Boys tennis — Beverly at Marblehead (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (4:15).
Girls tennis — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College courts, 4:15).
Wrestling — Beverly & Essex Tech/Masconomet (6:30).
Track — Masconomet at Peabody (6).
Volleyball — Salem at KIPP Academy (4); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead at Swampscott Sox (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Swampscott at Masconomet (3:30); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Marblehead at Salem (4); Saugus at Beverly (4:30); Winthrop at Peabody (7).
Softball — Ipswich at Rockport (3:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:45); Winthrop at Salem (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4).
Boys lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4).
Girls lacrosse — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (6).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Gloucester at Salem (4); Beverly at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4).
Girls tennis — Triton at Ipswich (3:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College courts, 3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4). Saugus at Masconomet (4); Salem at Gloucester (4).
Track — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4).
Wrestling — Triton at Marblehead/Swampscott (5).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley Nighthawks at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
||||