TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Gloucester at Danvers (5); Saugus at Peabody (5); St. John's Prep at BC High (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (6); Marblehead at Swampscott (6); Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick (7).

Boys tennis — Pingree at Concord Academy (4:30). 

 

COLLEGE

Women's tennis —Bridgewater State at Salem State (3:30).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Masconomet at Winthrop (noon); Salem at Beverly (1); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (1:30). 

Track — Catholic Central League Invitational at Bishop Fenwick (noon).

Boys lacrosse — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (1).

Girls lacrosse — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (1). 

Baseball — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (noon). 

Softball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (1). 

Boys tennis — Pingree at Berwick (1). 

Girls tennis — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (1).

 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Wentworth at Endicott (DH, noon); Suffolk at Gordon (DH, noon);  Fisher at Salem State (DH, noon).

Softball — Endicott at Wentworth (DH, noon); University of New England at Gordon (DH, noon).

Men's lacrosse — Endicott at University of New England (1); Mitchell at Salem State (6).

Women's lacrosse — University of New England at Endicott (1). 

Men's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Curry at Endicott (1). 

Women's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Curry at Endicott (1). 

Women's soccer — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (4).

