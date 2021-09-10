TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Peabody at Revere (6); Lynn Tech at Essex Tech (6); South Hadley at Bishop Fenwick (6); Masconomet at Newburyport (6:30); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (6:30); Chelsea at Salem (7); Marblehead at Concord-Carlisle (7); Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester (7); St. John's Prep at Marshfield (7).
Boys soccer — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (3:45); Ipswich at Georgetown (3:45); Essex Tech at Newburyport (4); Newton North at Peabody (4).
Field hockey — Northeast at Bishop Fenwick (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Danvers (5:30); Beverly at Marblehead (4).
Volleyball — Pingree at Concord Academy (4:30); Methuen at Beverly (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead (5:30); Masconomet at Billerica (5:30); Revere at Swampscott (5:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (5:30); Peabody at Woburn (5:30).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:30).
COLLEGE
Football — WPI at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Bowdoin at Endicott (6:30); Gordon vs. Maine Maritime (6) and UMaine Presque Isle (8) at Colby College Invitational.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Leicester at Swampscott (noon); Danvers at Tewksbury (1:30); Haverhill at Beverly (2).
Boys soccer — Concord-Carlisle at Beverly (10 a.m.); Danvers at Tewksbury (10 a.m.); Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (11 a.m.); Pingree at Middlesex (3).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (9 a.m.); Beverly at Masconomet (10 a.m.).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Haverhill (3).
Cross country — MSTCA Relays at Highland Park.
Volleyball — Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (11 a.m.); Wakefield at Bishop Fenwick (12:30); Danvers at Arlington Catholic (5:15).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at WPI (noon); Salem State at Lesley (4:30); State at Gordon (7).
Women’s soccer — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (4); Endicott at UMass Boston (4:30).
Field hockey — Salem State at Worcester State (4).
Cross country — Gordon at Endicott Invitational at Bradley Palmer State Park (11 a.m.).
Volleyball — Endicott at MIT (10:30 a.m.) and vs. Keene State at MIT (2:30); Gordon vs St. Joseph's (11 a.m.) and Colby (1) at Colby College Invitational; Northern Vermont (11 a.m.) and Plymouth State (1) at Salem State.
Golf — Endicott at Duke Nelson Invitational, Middlebury, Vt.
||||