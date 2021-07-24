TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Peabody West vs. Reading (Noon).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs South Attleboro (4:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley (6).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at North Shore Phillies (noon); Beverly Recs at Marblehead Seasiders (5).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
East Regional tournament — At Bristol, Conn: Marblehead vs. New York/Vermont winner (10 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs TBD
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Sanford (4:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Kingston at Beverly Recs (4); Marblehead Seasiders at Rowley (5).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Beverly Giants (5:45); Ipswich at Rockport (6).
