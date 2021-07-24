TODAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Peabody West vs. Reading (Noon).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs South Attleboro (4:30).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley (6).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at North Shore Phillies (noon); Beverly Recs at Marblehead Seasiders (5).

 

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

East Regional tournament — At Bristol, Conn: Marblehead vs. New York/Vermont winner (10 a.m.).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs TBD

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Sanford (4:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Kingston at Beverly Recs (4); Marblehead Seasiders at Rowley (5).

Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Beverly Giants (5:45); Ipswich at Rockport (6).

