TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Central Catholic at St. John's Prep (1:30).
Boys soccer — Silver Lake at St. John's Prep (10 a.m.).
Girls soccer — Beverly at Methuen (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Football — Endicott at Maritime, N.Y. (noon).
Men’s soccer — Gordon at University of New England (noon); Endicott at Nichols (2:30).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Nichols (11:30 a.m.); Fitchburg State at Salem State (2); Gordon at University of New England (3).
Field hockey — Salem State at Bridgewater State (11 a.m.); Endicott at Nichols (2); Gordon at Western New England (6).
Cross country — Gordon, Endicott at Pop Crowell Invitational, Wenham (10:45 a.m.).
Golf — Endicott at Williams College Invitational, Taconic Country Club.
Women's volleyball — Curry (11 a.m.) and Wesleyan (1:30) at Endicott; Wellesley (11 a.m.) and Maine Maritime (3) at Gordon.
Women’s tennis — Nichols at Endicott (noon); Salem State at Western Connecticut State (noon).
*
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Golf — Endicott at Williams College Invitational, Taconic Country Club; Gordon at Westfield State Invitational.