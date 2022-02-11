TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Hebron at Pingree (4); Saugus at Swampscott (7:30).
Girls hockey — Hebron at Pingree (6).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Landmark (5:15); Essex Tech at Innovation (5:30); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (6:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Marblehead at Peabody (7); Winthrop at Beverly (7); Gloucester at Danvers (7); Salem at Saugus (7); Swampscott at Masconomet (7).
Girls basketball — Governor’s Academy at Pingree (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Danvers at Gloucester (6:30); Peabody at Marblehead (7); Saugus at Salem (7); Masconomet at Swampscott (7).
Gymnastics — Bishop Fenwick at Beverly (7:15).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Western New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Southern Maine (4); Endicott at Western New England (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Masconomet at Lynnfield (noon); 14th annual Derek Hines Memorial Game: Newburyport at St. John’s Prep (2); Brewster at Pingree (5); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6); Danvers at Marblehead (6:30); Essex Tech at Hamilton-Wenham (7).
Girls hockey — Beverly at Masconomet (1:30); Marblehead at Leominster (2); Peabody at Newburyport (7).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Lexington Christian (1); Providence Country Day at Covenant Christian (2).
Girls basketball — Amesbury at Ipswich (11 a.m.); Marblehead at Winthrop (1); Pingree at Phillips Andover (3).
Wrestling — North Sectional Tournaments (10 a.m.): Division 1 at Methuen; Division 2 at Dracut; Division 3 at Tewksbury.
Gymnastics — Hamilton-Wenham at Winthrop (4); Salem at Marblehead (4:30); Danvers vs. Bishop Fenwick at Yellow Jackets, Middleton (7).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (4); Endicott at Wentworth (5).
Women’s hockey — Southern Maine at Salem State (1).
Men’s basketball — MCLA at Salem State (2); Endicott at Salve Regina (3).
Women’s basketball — MCLA at Salem State (noon); Endicott at Salve Regina (1).
Men’s volleyball — Regis at Endicott (1).