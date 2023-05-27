TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Haverhill Tournament, consolation: Marblehead vs. Haverhill (10 a.m.); championship: Salem vs. Dracut (3); Essex Tech at North Reading (10 a.m.); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (10 a.m.); Swampscott at Mullins Tournament, Fraser Field in Lynn (11 a.m.); Geanoulis/Linehan Tournament in Peabody: Andover vs. Wakefield (1); Danvers at Peabody (4).
Softball — Malden Catholic, Arlington Catholic, & Medfield at Bishop Fenwick tournament: first round games (9:30 a.m.); consolation (11:45 a.m.); championship (2); Swampscott vs. Lynn Classical at Holland Tournament, Breed Jr. High Field in Lynn (6).
Boys lacrosse — Hingham at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).
Track — Divisional Meets, Day 2: Division 1 at Merrimack College; Division 3 at Fitchburg State; Division 5 at Norwell High; Division 6 at Westfield State.
Sailing — St. John's Prep at NEIRA Championships.
COLLEGE
Baseball — NCAA Division 3 Super Regionals, Game 2: Ithaca at Endicott (11 a.m.); Game 3, if necessary (45 minutes after conclusion of Game 2).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Danvers & Peabody vs. Wakefield or Andover at Geanoulis/Linehan Tournament, Peabody (TBA); St. John's Prep at Central Catholic (2).
Softball — Swampscott at Holland Tournament, Breed Jr. High Field in Lynn (11 a.m. or 1).
Track — Divisional Meets, Day 2: Division 2 at Merrimack College; Division 4 at Notre Dame Academy, Hingham.