TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Salem at Gloucester (6).
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Gloucester at Salem (6:30).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (3:45); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4).
Volleyball — Danvers at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Salem at Saugus (5:15).
Golf — Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (3); Georgetown at Ipswich (3:30); Danvers at Masconomet (3:45); Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (4).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Gordon at Elms (4); Endicott at MIT (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4).
Girls soccer — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (4:15).
Field hockey — Masconomet at Saugus (4).
Cross country — Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4).
Volleyball — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3); Ipswich at Newburyport (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Wentworth (4).
Women’s soccer — Lasell at Endicott (4); Plymouth State at Salem State (6); New England College at Gordon (7).
Volleyball — UMass Boston at Endicott (7).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Simmons (4).
