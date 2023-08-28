TODAY’S SPORTS
None scheduled.
TOMORROW
Golf — Pentucket at Ipswich (3:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Rockport at Essex Tech (4).
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.